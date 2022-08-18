CLOSE

Nene Leakes announces she’s sharing her surgery journey as she undergoes getting liposuction and a Brazilian butt lift.

She shared on her social media she’s been named an ambassador for the Georgia Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery Center and will be going under the knife with r Dr. Okoro. The housewife has previously gotten a nose job and her breast done, so now she’s looking at fixing her “problem areas.”

She was looking to only get 360 liposuctions, but after a consultation with the doctor, he shared that the fat should be placed in her butt.

“I’m only looking to fixing my problem areas,” Leakes said. “So, we called in a ‘professional, mini BBL.’ And, I love it. So, I’m gonna take you on this journey with me and Dr. Okoro to fix some of my problem areas and become perfectly you.”

Leakes is ready to show off her new “snatched” body but waiting to unveil it soon!

NeNe Leakes Shares Her Brazilian Butt Lift Journey On Instagram was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com