The Rev’s Strict Diet

Reverend Al Sharpton has been keeping his diet a secret, Instead of eating at Sylvia’s, Sharpton whipped out his own meal–a kale salad with boiled eggs, tomatoes and cucumbers,” and explained that his goal is to remain healthy after previously weighing in at a whopping 305 pounds. Sharpton revealed that eating kale and working out to keep his weight down was a “cold turkey” decision for him. Sharpton says “I eat around noon every day, and that’s it. I have the salad and at night, I may have one slice of whole wheat toast because my doctor said I have to have some kind of protein.”