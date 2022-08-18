Gary’s Tea: Nene Leakes Got A BBL & Gary With Da Tea Opens Up About Wanting His Butt Done! [WATCH]

CLOSE

Everybody is getting their body done, which includes NeNe Leakes and Gary With Da Tea! The former housewife shared on Instagram that she will be sharing her BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) journey with fans on social media. This opened up Gary to talk about his surgery wants. Gary says he’s open to getting a plumper booty and getting a smaller waist.

Hear Gary talk about the girls getting surgery in the video below!

