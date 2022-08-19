FAT JOE TAKES THE STAGE!

CLOSE

Fat Joe is taking his legendary storytelling skills to the theatrical stage this fall. Joe Crack says he’s “not holding back” on the keeping it real moments … which should range from topics like him getting kidnapped in Africa, recording with the late, great Big Pun, and going to jail for tax evasion back in 2013.“The world will be getting Fat Joe at his most authentic, vulnerable, and comedic self on that stage,” Joe continued. “I’ve always taken pride in my storytelling, but we’re about to take it to the next level. I’m grateful to Dave Chappelle, Roc Nation and Magic Lemonade for their support in sharing my story and helping make this one-man show the biggest event ever.”