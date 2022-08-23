California Legislature Passes Rap Lyrics Bill

CLOSE

The ATL tried it when prosecutors indicted Atlanta-based rapper Young Thug on 56 criminal charges that also branded his record label, Young Slime Life, as a “criminal street gang” responsible for multiple violations of the RICO Act, wanting to use lyrics to his music as evidence.

However California isn’t going for all of that.

California’s Senate passed a new legislation that aims to restrict the use of rap lyrics as evidence in court. Bill AB 2799 bans the use of rap lyrics in the courtroom as evidence unless prosecutors can prove that it’s directly relevant. The bill additionally addresses that this legislation won’t “inject racial bias into the proceedings”.

Now they are just waiting for California Governor Gavin Newsom’s John Hancock, which is reportedly just a formality.