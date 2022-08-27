Zack & Zatima’s Spin-Off ‘Tyler Perry’s Zatima’ [Official Trailer]

CLOSE

If people including ‘Sista’s’ Karen thought that her and Zack were getting back together, all of you would be wrong. Tyler Perry just dropped the official trailer to Zack and Zatima’s new spin-off titled ‘Tyler Perry’s Zatima’, and appears that they are new Black Hollywood’s new power couple.

Talk about making the most out of a support characters role, Zatima, in the new series appears to have gotten the man and the ‘Sista’s’ are not her only friends.

The 10 episode one-hour series starring characters ‘Zac,’ played by Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett playing Fatima in Sista and works as Andi’s assistant at a law company. She met Zack when he was still trying to rebuild himself and will continue as Zack’s lover. In ‘Tyler Perry’s Zatima’, Zack and Fatima will take us through a journey of two romantics hoping to make their relationship last, through real life relationship dramas.

‘Tyler Perry’s Zatima’ will premiere Thursday, September 29 exclusively on BET+., take a look at the official trailer below.