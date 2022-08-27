The Bijou Star Files: 63 YR Old Akron Woman Attacked

CLOSE

Woman suffering from cancer, attacked on an Akron street

63 year old cancer patient was trying to see her grandbabies of on there 1st day of school and was attacked and beaten. What's crazier is she tried to get help and a witness turned her away.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER GF’S RELATIVE DIES BY SUICIDE At Boxer’s Vegas Condo

A relative of Floyd Mayweather's girlfriend, Jamie Lynn, died by suicide at a Las Vegas condo owned by the boxing legend earlier this week,

U.S. SECRETARY OF EDUCATION Student Loan Forgiveness …ISN’T PERFECT, BUT HELPS OUT MILLIONS

President Biden's move to let millions of Americans off the hook for student loan debt is certainly drawing some controversy — but a key cabinet member says it's more positive than not.

Woman Suffers Extreme Reaction From THIS Hair Product, Causing Face To Swell Like An “Emoji”

A Texas woman had a horrific reaction to a chemical found in a beauty product she used earlier this year, and was left with her face swelled up like a balloon to "emoji" like proportions, she says.

New Study Reveals Tattoo Ink Used In The U.S. Is Linked To Cancer-Causing Chemicals

You may want to pause before you get some new ink and be on high-alert if you already have tattoos, as an alarming new study has linked the artistic form of self-expression to a potentially deadly disease. Based on the results of a new study, all tattoo ink used in the U.S. has been found to be directly linked to chemicals that cause cancer.

Jennifer Hough’s Lawyer Says Resurfaced Video Recanting Sexual Assault Allegations Against Kenneth Petty Was “Heavily Edited”

As "Justice For Jennifer" trends online, Jennifer Hough's lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn is speaking out regarding the resurfaced video of his client recanting sexual assault allegations against Kenneth Petty. As we reported earlier, several videos began circulating, and in the clips, Jennifer admitted in a private conversation that she recanted the sexual assault accusations in court.

Michigan Man Arrested for Sexually Abusing 6-Year-Old Boy in a Chicago McDonald’s Bathroom Stall

A Michigan man has been arrested after he sexually abused a six-year-old boy in a Chicago McDonald's bathroom.

CNN Set To Air Documentary About The Life And Legendary Career Of Dionne Warwick

Hollywood has an ongoing love affair with documenting the lives and careers of celebrities courtesy of biopics and documentaries—and the latest subject is none other than Grammy award-winning legend Dionne Warwick. CNN recently announced its plans to air an exclusive, feature-length documentary about Dionne Warwick, including an in-depth look at her career and interviews with some of the biggest icons in music.

