Alicia Keys Has A WTF Moment About A Fan

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Grammy Award winning, 41 year old Alicia Key’s exudes style and grace on stage, but don’t get it twisted she still has that ‘Empire State of Mind’

In New York 🎶….NOT

Recently in concert at Canada’s Rogers Arena, Alicia Key’s was showing fans love reaching for audience members’ hands when a fan decided to do too much and grabbed Alicia Keys by the face and planted a wet one on her conjuring up Licia from Hell’s Kitchen when Hollywood Unlocked posted video footage after the incident, and she responded in to the the video post:

“….what the F–K!!!!!!!!” “Don’t she know what time it is???” “Y’all gotta start learning to respect peoples [sic] space !!!!!!”

Take a look at the video below