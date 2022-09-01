Jackson Miss. Water Is So Bad They Have To Shower With Caution

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

We have heard of boil water alerts, we have also heard of the Flint water crisis because of contamination with residual effects that can last for years. But could you imagine living somewhere that boiling the water may not help and you have to use caution while showering in it.

Jackson, Mississippi, residents were told to shower with their mouths closed as water treatment plant repairs continue on Day 4 of water shortage.

It’s being reported that authorities in Jackson, Mississippi, were scrambling to get a failing water treatment plant plagued by decades of deferred maintenance back online. authorities were scrambling to get a failing water treatment plant plagued bydecades of deferred maintenance back online.

What’s even crazier, according to Jackson, Mississippi, residents this isn’t their first rodeo with a water issue that is affecting medical centers and forcing restaurants to spend a lot of money on water just to keep their doors open.

We will keeping our brothers and sisters of Jackson, Mississippi uplifted in our prayers.

Take a look at the video below