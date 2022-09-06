Brent Pry: We Have To Play Smarter Moving Forward

CLOSE

The Head Football Coach of the Virginia Tech Hokies joined Kyle Bailey on Tuesday’s edition of The Clubhouse as he looked back at his first game as the head man for the Hokies, and how 2 of his former standout players have a lot of potential for the Panthers.

Things with Coach Pry started by recapping his rough debut as HC of the Hokies with a 20-17 loss to Old Dominion on Friday as he told Kyle the things that did them in were too many avoidable penalties along with too many takeaways on both offense and a special teams turnover that resulted in an Old Dominion TD before the half.

When asked about Grant Wells struggles in his Hokie debut Brent said he still has total confidence in him and he has seen many practices where he has looked sharp throughout and Brent admitted that as a group he felt the team was pressing a bit too much last Friday.

The topic came to Charlotte as 2 of Coach Pry’s standout defenders at Penn State are with the Panthers. He first gushed about LB Brandon Smith as he told Kyle he has elite size, tremendous knee-bend for his size and he is only going to be scratching the surface in his rookie year. Another Panthers defender that Brent coached is DE Yetur-Gross Matos as Coach Pry said he is the guy who can be an every-down guy who can play the run along with having enough athleticism to go after the QB and if he can get past the injuries he can get closer to reaching his potential.

Before Coach Pry left, he previewed the Hokies upcoming encounter against the Boston College Eagles as he pointed out that they need to keep the same intensity from last week but if they want to win they have to play smarter.

