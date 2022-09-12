CLOSE

The Panthers Hall of Honor Member turned NFL Network Analyst joined Kyle Bailey on Monday’s edition of The Clubhouse as he recapped the Panthers week 1 loss to the Browns, and what they need to improve upon the most before taking on the Giants.

Steve started the interview by giving his main takeaways from Sunday’s 26-24 loss to the Browns as he noted that a big concern was how the game unfolded in the first half on offense from not getting your key playmakers like Christian McCaffrey and DJ Moore the ball, to Taylor Moton looking more like a rookie than Ikem Ekwonu did in the first half.

Despite the troubles in the first half, Steve did give credit to OC Ben McAdoo as he said he called a much better game in the 2nd half as he didn’t help his players try to win the football game in the first half.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Panthers run defense was a concern yet again as Steve pointed out that you have guys like Yetur Gross-Matos being a 4-down lineman who still has learning to do after being a situational player in his first 2 years and when you have the next man up mentality after losing a guy like Haason Reddick you have to be patient this year with this D-Line.

The last thing Steve touched on was the Panthers week 2 matchup against the New York Giants as Steve thinks Giants HC Brian Daboll will want to run the ball a lot and if the Panthers don’t fix the problems from yesterday, then Saquon Barkley will go off.

Steve Smith: Patience Is Needed For The Framework Of This Season was originally published on wfnz.com