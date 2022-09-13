Kandi Burruss Say’s Carlos King Stole Xscape’s Life Story

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Andy Cohen might be the King of The Real Housewives franchise but former ‘RHOA’ producer Carlos Kingwas the King of the messy drama that stirred the franchise pot. RHOA Kandi Burruss who always say’s that she is there for the drama has had a bad blood relationship with Carlos King, which we are sure came to a head when he was allegedly the mastermind behind the sex dungeon drama between Kandi, Phaedra and Porsha. But according to Kandi that’s not the only thing shady the King of Shade has done.

In a recent interview Kandi Burruss put it out there as to why she “can’t f*ck” with Carlos King. According to Kandi Burruss Carlos King stole Xscape’s life story from behind her back then turned around and sold it to TVOne.

“To go behind my back and to do that — that’s OUR life story — I was like, ‘I can’t f*ck with him ever again,” -Kandi Burruss

Kandi said she found out that Carlos King had done the dirty deed when she was talking to a producer trying to pitch the idea of a documentary about Xscape.

Take a look at the video below.