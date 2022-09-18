Man Gets Arrested For Trying To Bum Rush The Queen’s Casket

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Folks are cutting a fool while the Queen in lying in state.

Hundreds of thousands have been waiting in upwards of 28 hours to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, by walking past her casket that is heavy guarded, as the Queen lies in state Westminster Hall. One man felt waiting that long in line earned him a right to bum rush the casket and snatch the flag that was cover her Royal Highnesses coffin only to get tackled and hauled off to jail.

It is not known why the man did what he did, but he was arrest for violating the Public Order Act.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away September 8, 2022 at the age of 96 after a 70-year-reign, prompting a lengthy period of mourning and a number of commemorations around the country. Queen Elizabeth II funeral is set for Monday September the 19th.

