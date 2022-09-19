Cleveland Heights Man Gets Three Years in Prison For Scamming

CLOSE

Cheaters never prosper, and sometimes they go to prison. Or, however that old saying goes.

It’s a sad day when our most harmless citizens are targeted by people who have no boundaries or sensitivities to their condition. Scammers are born every minute, and it’s on all of us to ensure that not only are we protected, but our friends and loved ones are protected as well.

A man in Cleveland Heights has been sentenced to three years of hard time for scamming vulnerable victims. This story was originally reported by Cleveland.com.

Carlos Dashawn Brown was able to scheme over $100K via bank fraud and identity theft. According to the report, the victims Brown went after were either old, had mental disabilities, or both.

Brown, without authorization, used the personal identifying information of his victims to open credit card accounts and make purchases, including travel, expensive goods and a vehicle. He also stole more than $60,000 from one elder victim’s pension account and fraudulently caused multiple banks and creditors to issue Brown more than $117,000 in refund checks.

You can read their entire story [here]

According to recent reports, up to 33% of people have experienced identity theft. That means that in America alone, more than 15 million people a year fall victim to this damaging crime. According to our research, Missouri, Connecticut, and Florida have the most issues.

It’s always a good idea to protect yourself and your loved ones from potential identity theft. There are types of software that can be purchased online to aid in that defense. For a list of protection services from Top10.com, [click here].

