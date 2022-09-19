Tory Lanez and August Alsina Entanglement

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

It seems that August Alsina is involved in another entanglement as news spread over this past weekend that rapper Tory Lanez laid hands on singer August Alsina after a show. Tory Lanez say’s it didn’t happen August Alsina say’s the proof is in the pictures.

August Alsina in an Instagram post that included pictures had this to:

“Me after a toupee’d sneak attack then being man handled by buku security one deep, as the jealous leprechaun run’s back off into the building,”

In an interview shortly after Tory Lanez had this to say:

“Nothing happened.” “I don’t even know what the kid is talking about.”

Now a video has surfaced of the now-infamous encounter between Tory Lanez and August Alsina, which, according to August, led to Tory assaulting him at an event in Chicago over the weekend.

Take a look at the alleged evidence below, then tell us how you untangle this messy incident below.