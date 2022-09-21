Ex-Steeler Set to Retire as Member of the Cleveland Browns

CLOSE

It’s not often that a football player gets drafted by the Cleveland Browns, goes to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, then ends up back in brown and orange. But that’s exactly what’s happening for former Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden.

Haden, who was drafted by the Browns in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, will sign a one-day contract with Cleveland in order to retire as a member of the team that brought him into the NFL.

After playing seven years for the Browns, Haden signed with the Steelers. He played there for five years.

The timing is wild, with the Browns and Steelers set to play tomorrow night. It doesn’t appear that Haden will be on the sideline for either team during the game.

The 33-year-old may not make it to the NFL Hall of Fame, but he definitely goes down as one of the best cornerbacks in Browns history.

Haden, a two-time Pro Bowler when he was with the Browns and second-team All-Pro in 2013, was one of the best cornerbacks in Browns history and a face of the franchise in his seven seasons in Cleveland.

After efforts to trade him or reduce his salary from $11 million to $7 million in 2017 failed, the Browns released Haden on Aug. 30. The Steelers snatched him up within hours, signing him to a three-year contract worth $27 million, including a $5.75 million signing bonus.

