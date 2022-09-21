Ohio man convicted for African prince fraud scheme

CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a Dayton man is facing up to 20 years in prison for a fraud scheme in which he pretended to be a Ghanian prince to steal more than $800,000 from his victims.

Daryl Harrison, 44, was convicted to 10 counts of various federal fraud crimes. He was convicted of mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and witness tampering, according to a Sept. 19 release from attorney Kenneth L. Parker.

According to court documents and trial testimony, from January 2014 until September 2020, Harrison defrauded victims who thought they were investing in African trucking and mining companies.

Harrison pretended to be a royal prince from the African national of Ghana, introducing himself as both Prince Daryl Attipoe and Prophet Daryl Attipoe.

