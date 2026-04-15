Ericaism: Live Past Your Feelings and Trust God’s Truth

Stepping out in faith requires boldness, as God calls people into new, unfamiliar territories.

Trusting God means moving forward despite unanswered questions, relying on His trustworthiness.

Belief in God's character empowers believers to work through discomfort and stretch into their purpose.

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Erica Campbell’s Faith Walk: Step Out, Trust God, and Walk by Faith

On today’s Faith Walk on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, Erica Campbell reminded listeners that real purpose requires real faith and bold action. To begin with, the segment centered on the scripture, “We walk by faith and not by sight.” She shared how God is stretching people around her into new seasons and bold assignments.

For example, Erica pointed to stories in her own family. She mentioned her sister Gugu creating a cartoon called “Really God” on YouTube and her sister Elena launching a hair oil business. In both cases, these ventures show how God calls people into fields they have never worked in before. “It is so much newness around me,” she said, from new families to new ventures, “and all these things…require a whole lot of faith.”

Silencing Doubt and Taking the First Step

At the same time, Erica was honest about the internal battle that comes with stepping out. “When you learn to lean and trust on God, you kind of silence all the what ifs and the whens and the hows,” she explained. She admitted that she asks those same questions herself. Eventually, she has to stop and say, “You’re not going to get the answer, but you got to go anyway. You’re not going to see the full result, but you got to do it anyway.”

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As a result, the key for Erica is to start, walk, and build in faith. That includes new relationships and friendships. “You got to make those new relationships and friendships in faith, trusting God,” she said. In other words, you move forward because God is trustworthy. She reminded listeners that “He never told us to trust people. He said trust Him.” Therefore, she urged everyone not to let fear, disappointment, or people issues stop them from walking in purpose.



Stretched Into Purpose Through Belief

Of course, Erica acknowledged that the faith walk does not always feel comfortable. “It will be difficult. You will feel uncomfortable. That comes with the territory,” she said. Nevertheless, she anchored her encouragement in Scripture: “All things are possible to them that believe.”

“I believe that God has called me to do something that’s going to stretch me a little bit, but it’s going to walk me into purpose,” she shared. Because of that, she challenged listeners to “step out on faith just a little bigger this morning.”



Her instruction was simple and direct. “Stop looking at what’s wrong and pay attention to what’s right. Stop talking about what went wrong and focus on who is right and that is God.” Ultimately, Erica pointed every concern back to the character of God.



“Faith without works is dead. So get to work, start that business, write that book, do that new thing. All right? Love you and I mean it.” In conclusion, her Faith Walk called listeners to trust God deeply and move boldly into the purpose He designed for them.



Ericaism: Live Past Your Feelings and Trust God’s Truth was originally published on getuperica.com