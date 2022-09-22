CLOSE

All eyes were on AEW Wrestling last night as they pulled up to Arthur Ashe stadium in New York for “AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.” While Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley headlined this live Supercard, Hip-Hop was at the forefront with some of rap’s biggest stars in attendance. Grisdela rapper Westside Gunn is a mainstay at wrestling events including the rising AEW Promotion. Another rapper who made an appearance and possibly a challenge is “The Baddest B***H,” Trina. The rapper and reality star joined wrestler Diamante who will challenge the AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill on AEW’s second program “Rampage” this Friday (September 23rd).

Cargill, who is no stranger to the spotlight as one of AEW’s most popular wrestlers along with her “baddies” Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey threw down the challenge to the “Pull Over” rapper and the challenger to which Trina responded with a simple “you can see me now.” Will Trina get involved in this Friday’s confrontation?

Side note: Cargill is undefeated at 37 wins and no losses. Good Luck, Trina.

Rapper Fabolous and DJ Whoo Kid also made an appearance at AEW Grand Slam. Grammy Nominated rapper joined Champions Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) while Whoo Kidd walked with their challengers, The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) to the ring for their AEW Tag Team Title match.

Fab and Whoo Kid sat ringside for the thrilling match where the Acclaimed defeated Swerve in our Glory to become champions.

Kevin Gates and Jermaine Dupri made appearances in the rising Wrestling promotion in July. Gates even got to lay hands on a wrestler, knocking him out cold.

Rappers Fabolous, Trina & DJ Whoo Kid Make An Appearance On AEW Dynamite was originally published on blackamericaweb.com