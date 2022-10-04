The Bijou Star Files: The AB, Gisele, Tom Brady Alleged Diss Post

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 4, 2022:

GISELE BÜNDCHEN WORKING IT OUT ALONE IN MIAMI… Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach — the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning … days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian.

ANTONIO BROWN BUC WILD WITH GISELE!!!

Antonio Brown ruthlessly went after his old buddy, Tom Brady, during the quarterback's reported rough patch with Gisele Bündchen … trolling TB12 by posting an old pic of him hugging the supermodel after the Super Bowl.

Cardi B and JT Go Back and Forth on Twitter

Cardi B and JT of City Girls are subbing each other on Twitter… seemingly about the different remixes they're featured on.

Cardi B Discovers Only $1,083 In Tasha K’s Bank Account as She Starts to Collect $4 Million Judgment

Cardi B has been trying to get the $4 million owed to her from a blogger named Tasha K — but despite levying her bank accounts she's been unsuccessful.

DONALD TRUMP SUES CNN FOR DEFAMATION …Wants Almost Half a Bil!!!

Donald Trump is going after CNN in court — alleging the network defamed him out of fear that he'll run for president again … and he's asking for a boatload of cash over it.

BOOSIE BADAZZ TO KANYE WEST How Can You Diss George Bush …THEN WEAR A WHITE LIVES MATTER SHIRT?!?

The ever-outspoken Boosie laid into Ye after the WLM shirt made its rounds on the internet … accusing the YZY brainchild of abandoning his race in spite of all the opposition African Americans have historically faced.

COOLIO STRUGGLED WITH SEVERE ASTHMA Friends Believe It Contributed To Death

Coolio appeared to be both happy and healthy in his final day of life, but friends say the rapper had severe asthma … a condition they believe contributed to his death.

KANYE WEST ‘WHITE LIVES MATTER’ SHIRT …At Yeezy Fashion Show

Turns out Ye was also joined by controversial conservative Candace Owens at the show, who also wore a shirt with the same message.

POST MALONE BACK & BETTER AFTER RIB INJURY …Dancing, Grabbing Bras!!!

Post Malone is feeling much better — or at least appears to be — after being hospitalized for his rib-cracking fall … he's back to rockin' out, even with a bra on his head! Standard ops.

WAR IN UKRAINE RUSSIAN RAPPER DIES BY SUICIDE …After Being Drafted In War He Opposed

A Russian rapper who was opposed to his country's invasion of Ukraine jumped from a high-rise building to his death … after being drafted to fight in the war.

KIM KARDASHIAN CHARGED BY SEC FOR CRYPTO PROMO Agrees To Pay $1.26M

Kim Kardashian failed to tell her followers she was paid to promote a crypto asset — a mistake that's now cost her $1.26 million and charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

‘BLACK PANTHER 2’ NEW TRAILER. LETITIA WRIGHT SHOWN AS NEW HERO… Post-Chadwick Boseman

Letitia Wright seems to be taking up the 'Black Panther' mantle post-Chadwick Boseman — a revelation that just made itself clear in the latest trailer for the forthcoming sequel.

LIZZO INVITED TO JAMES MADISON’S CRIB …After Playing Crystal Flute

Lizzo playing James Madison's flute might have conservative pundits up in arms, but the folks repping the 4th president's home couldn't be happier and they're urging her to make a house call ASAP.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS Fan Falls From Escalator …DIES FROM INJURIES

A man attending the Steelers game on Sunday has tragically died — after officials say the fan fell from an escalator at the Pittsburgh stadium.

EXCLUSIVE: Kendra G. Says WGCI Axed DaniLeigh Radio Interview After Singer’s Team Wanted Her Sidelined, Dani Says It’s Not True

Kendra G. took it to the airwaves when she had words for DaniLeigh early Monday morning. The radio host slammed the singer on 107.5 WGCI FM with accusations of trying to remove her from a scheduled radio interview.

EBT Card Of D’Asia Johnson, Whose Dismembered Body Was Found In Suitcases, Was Used By Suspected Killer Ex-Boyfriend’s Other “Girlfriend” Court Reveals

Investigators in New York City have detained the ex-boyfriend of D'Asia Johnson, the 22-year-old Brooklyn woman whose dismembered body was found packed away in suitcases last month.

Social Media Drags Joe Budden For Admitting He Faked Putting On Condoms During Sex On Recent Podcast Episode

Joe Budden has admitted to having faked putting on condoms during sex on a recent episode of his podcast, and social media is not letting him off the hook.

Quavo & Takeoff Speak On The Future Of The Migos, The Possibility Of A ‘Culture IV’ Album & The Importance Of Loyalty

Loyalty is everything! Quavo and Takeoff, aka Unc & Phew, opened up about the status of the Migos and the possibility of the 'Culture IV' album. While speaking with DJ Scream on the Big Facts Podcast, the men were asked about 'Culture IV' and more. DJ Scream asked, "Speaking of just family, will there be more Migos? Will there be a 'Culture IV?'

Lyfe Jennings Claps Back At Negative Comments After Sharing About His Encounter With Jeffrey Dahmer While In Prison (Videos)

Earlier today, Lyfe shared a message for critics who didn't believe his story. On Instagram, the 'Must Be Nice' singer shared a screenshot of an article detailing Jeffrey was housed in the Lorain Correctional Institution in Grafton, Ohio.

“I Was Angry At That Moment,” Kodak Black Apologizes To PnB Rock’s Girlfriend After Incorrectly Blaming Her For His Death

Kodak Black isn't too proud to say he was wrong for attacking Stephanie Sibounheuang online following the murder of her rapper boyfriend, PnB Rock, recently.

NBA Fans React to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calling Kyrie Irving a ‘Comical Buffoon’

Kyrie Irving's recent endorsement of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones doesn't sit well with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Four People, Including Three U.S. Postal Workers, Have Been Arrested in $1.3 Million Fraud And Identity Theft Plot

Four people have been arrested over their alleged involvement in an over million-dollar fraud and identity plot, and two of the suspects are U.S. Postal workers. A total of nine individuals have been accused of the scheme.

Ashanti’s Sister Kenashia Douglas Shares Her Experience Being in an Abusive Relationship for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Ashanti's sister Kenashia Douglas is once again opening up about her experience being in an abusive relationship.

Fat Joe Sues Accountants After Losing Over $300K

Fat Joe has filed a lawsuit against his longtime accounting firm and two of its employees, claiming they stole millions of dollars in a fraud that has the "hallmarks of a Ponzi scheme."

Louisiana Senator Tells Police Critics to ‘Call a Crackhead’ for Help Instead in Bizarre Campaign Ad [Video

We often hear subtle racist dogwhistles in politics, and then sometimes we hear the cartoonishly blatant ones. This is one of the latter kind.

Louisville NAACP Calls For Kentucky Attorney General To Resign Over Breonna Taylor Case Or Face Impeachment

Louisville's branch of the NAACP is seeking for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to resign, stating Cameron failed to conduct a fair investigation into the the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

