Diddy Says ‘Fake Pastor’ Mase Owes Him $3 Million !? [VIDEO]

Won’t stop, can’t stop The Bad Boys for life, P Diddy and rapper/pastor Mase beef continues.

Pastor Mason Betha the rapper known as Mase has been adamant that Diddy didn’t do right by him saying that he short changed him on his coins.

Diddy is now telling his side of the story and in an interview said that the ‘fake pastor’ Mase that according to Diddy ‘conned people’, actually owes him money in the tune of $3 million.

“I did one album with Mase,” One album. How much money do you think I owe this guy? And then he became a fake pastor and went and conned people. And y’all gon’ let him throw dirt on the god’s name. Anybody can come and step up. Bring your receipts. But I’m not playing. I’m back outside and I’m fighting back for us. And I’m also doing some fighting back for me.”

