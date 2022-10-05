Mase Response To Diddy…”Your Mother Got The Receipts” [VIDEO]

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Harlem World is on fire!! This Mase and Diddy beef is getting a little ugly. Mase says Diddy did him dirty. Diddy says Mase owes him $3mil. Diddy says “bring your receipts”. Mase responds “your mother got the receipts”.

Diddy in a recent interview said that the ‘fake pastor’ Mase that according to Diddy ‘conned people’, actually owes him money in the tune of $3 million.

“I did one album with Mase,” One album. How much money do you think I owe this guy? And then he became a fake pastor and went and conned people. And y’all gon’ let him throw dirt on the god’s name. Anybody can come and step up. Bring your receipts. But I’m not playing. I’m back outside and I’m fighting back for us. And I’m also doing some fighting back for me.”

Mase is now responding to the Diddy’s interview in an un-priestly way. According to Mase everyone that can call Diddy to carpet is dead, i.e. Biggie, Craig Mack and Black Rob. Mase followed up his Diddy tongue lashing by telling Diddy he didn’t need his money and to remember that all money ain’t good money.

