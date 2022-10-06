Brittney Griner’s Wife Feels BG Is A Hostage and Expresses Fears

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

WNBA star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia on February 17, 2022, her wife Cherelle Griner has only spoken to her twice since her arrest, today Cherelle opened to Gayle King about her feelings and fears about her wife’s incarceration.

Brittney Griner pleaded guilty and is serving nine years imprisonment after a drug smuggling conviction, for having 0.702 grams of cannabis oil in her possession. Russia has a zero cannabis law in its country.

Her wife Cherelle is extremely concerned after phone call number about her wife BG’s mental state, she also feels that Brittney is a hostage but Cherelle’s fear is that Brittney after she attends her appeals hearing that Brittney may be moved to a labor camp.

Cherelle Griner said her two minute conversation with Brittney had her in tears for two to three days straight because Brittney said that her life didn’t matter.

President Joe Biden allegedly has a deal in the works with Russia for her return however the true terms of the deal are not known.

