Master P Helps 7 Yr. Old Gun Shot Victim Publish a Book

There’s No Limit to these soldiers Master P and Snoop Dogg are helping children turn a negative into a positive.

In December of 2020, Malakai Roberts’ home in Kentucky was innocently hit with gunfire from a drive-by shooting. While sleeping near his mother and younger brother, five-year-old Malakai was shot in the head. The bullet missed his brain by two centimeters, leaving him permanently blind and destroying his senses of smell and taste.

Master P says he was directly inspired by the perseverance of Malachi Roberts now he is teaming up with Snoop Dogg to launch the 7 year old prodigy’s dream of publishing his own series of children’s books, “The Adventures of Malachi”.

According to a post by Master P on his personal Instagram:

We’re publishing a children’s book with 7 year old Malachi from Lexington, KY who lost his vision due to gun violence. He’s an inspiration for kids overcoming adversity. #GODisgood “The Adventures of Malachi” children’s book will be available in 2023 Presented by Snoop Loopz Cereal. The more we make the more we give. @snoopdogghttp://www.SnoopLoopz.com Sharing is caring. @doggyland_kids

