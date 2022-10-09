CNN’s Don Lemon Emotional Farewell To Prime-Time [VIDEO]

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Don Lemon Friday night gave an emotional bid farewell to his CNN Prime-Time Show “Don Lemon Tonight,” saying the farewell was “bittersweet” but not sad.

Then after a montage of highlights of Don Lemon ruling primetime on CNN, he had this to say:

“I was not always perfect, because no one is perfect,” “There are immense pressures that come with this job and in particular this time slot at 10 o’clock, when people are going to bed. So sometimes all I could do — I am going to be honest with you — is just smile and just get to the commercial break sometimes.” “Sometimes it was exhausting, because some of the things that we discuss here are so personal and so consuming, all-consuming,”

We know you are saying damn first Chris Cuomo now Don Lemon!?

Don Lemon fans no fret, he is not leaving CNN, the 56 year old CNN star is just switching gears a little bit.

“So I hope I made you proud. And I thank you for tuning in all these years. And I hope that you are going to join me in the morning.”

Don Lemon will be moving to mornings, 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. EST, with a new show with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

Take a look at the video below.