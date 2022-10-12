CLOSE

Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon.

Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.

Bojangles Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits is known for is savory friend chicken, southern-style biscuits, and sweet tea. Bojangles currently doesn't have a restaurant in the state of Ohio

Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com