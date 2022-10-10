Lauryn Hill Hint of ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ 25th Ann. Tour

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

True music fans, Lauryn Hill this past weekend at the ONE Musicfest in Atlanta, strummed music fans pain slaying her hits live in concert, but it was her singing her life into the hearts of fans then killed them softy with a tease of ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ 25th Anniversary Tour, that has everyone pumped.

In 1998 former Fugees member Lauryn Hill unleashed on the world ‘the’ greatest album in music history with her first solo album ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ which earned Lauryn Hill five solo GRAMMY wins for 1998. Lauryn Hill also became the first woman to win five or more Grammy awards in a single night. The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill is also credited as the first hip-hop album to earn Album Of The Year.

This past weekend in the ATL Lauryn Hill made the crowd go wild when she hinted at going on tour in 2023 to perform her debut album her legendary album that was originally release August 25, 1998 in its entirety.

Take a look at the video below.