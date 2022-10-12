HomeEntertainment News

Breonna Taylor’s Family Lays It All Out At ‘Red Table Talk’

Just when some thought that ‘Red Table Talk’ was dead, after the slap, Kenny Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, has decided to take his story about the unimaginable night that Breonna Taylor was killed by Kentucky police officers to Jada Pinkett Smith.

Putting our personal feelings about the Smith’s family dramas aside Kenny Walker’s and Breonna Taylor’s family story should be heard.

Wednesday Breonna Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer, sister Ju’Niyah Palmer, and boyfriend Kenneth Walker will have a candid conversation with Jada  Pinkett Smith during ‘Red Table Talk’ on Facebook live for the first time. Tamika D. Mallory, Benjamin Crump, Laura Coates, and Lonita Baker also made appearances in the episode.

According to the preview of the debut episode that will stream at Wednesday October 12th at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

For the first time, the only witness reveals a minute-by-minute account of that horrific night.

