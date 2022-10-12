Brandy Speaks After Reports Of Suffering a Seizure

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Prayers flooded social media as news broke earlier today that EMS was called to Grammy award winning singer Brandy‘s home from where she was taken to a hospital after a source said she suffered a seizure.

When prayers go up blessings come down and singer Brandy is now responding to the love shown to her via her Instagram Stories.

“To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way. I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.”

We will continue to keep Brandy in our Prayers.