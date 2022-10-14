The Bijou Star Files: Silk Sonic Goes Platinum Will Skip Grammy

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 14, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Bruno Mars Says He and Anderson .Paak Decided to ‘Bow Out’ of Submitting Silk Sonic Album for Grammys

Don’t expect to see an Album of the Year nomination for Silk Sonic at the next iteration of the Grammy Awards. Read More

DRAYMOND GREEN ‘I’M NOT SURE’ RELATIONSHIP W/ POOLE WILL BE FIXED… ‘Not Up To Me’

Draymond Green says he will be able to coexist with Jordan Poole and compete for a championship together … but when it comes to being buddies again, he’s “not sure” that’s going to happen. Read More

PARKLAND SHOOTING VICTIM MOM HOPES INMATES ‘TAKE CARE’ OF NIK CRUZ IN PRISON

Nikolas Cruz‘s life might have been spared by a jury, but at least one mother of one of his victims is hoping it’s a different story once Cruz is locked up in prison. Read More

NIKOLAS CRUZ JURY RECOMMENDS LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE For Parkland School Massacre

Nikolas Cruz‘s brother, Zachary, just released a statement, saying, “My thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims of my brother’s crimes. In the coming days and weeks, I will have much to say about the Broward State Attorney’s office and that Broward School division. Today is not the day for that. Today is a day for the victims to find peace in knowing that this legal process is finally over.” Read More

KANYE WEST BANK PULLED OUT BEFORE ANTI-SEMITIC ATTACKS

While many people assumed JPMorgan Chase Bank cut ties with Kanye West after his recent anti-Semitic attacks, the decision was actually made weeks ago after Ye voiced his displeasure with the bank. Read More

REP. NANCY PELOSI RIOTERS ‘DEFECATING’ ALL OVER HOUSE FLOOR… New Jan. 6 Footage

The Jan. 6 Committee is releasing new video showing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi dealing with a real sh**ty situation — as she tried to get troops and Congress back to certify the 2020 election results. Read More

PNB ROCK GIRLFRIEND SAYS HE SAVED HER LIFE During Fatal Robbery

PnB Rock‘s girlfriend’s world was turned upside down the day he was murdered … but she says his actions saved her life, putting her under a table and out of harm’s way. Read More

SNAPCHAT SUED BY PARENTS After Son Dies From Fentanyl Pill He Got On App

The parents of a 14-year-old boy who died over 2 years ago after taking a fentanyl-laced pill they say he got from a dealer he found on Snapchat are now taking the social media company to court over his death. Read More

TROY AIKMAN On ‘MNF’ Controversy …’MY COMMENTS WERE DUMB’

Troy Aikman is speaking out publicly for the first time since making controversial remarks during “Monday Night Football,” calling his comments “dumb.” Read More

KANYE WEST I DON’T WISH HARM ON JEWS …But Those Hollywood Execs Have Screwed Me Over

Kanye West defies logic … he says he doesn’t wish harm on Jewish people — despite saying he’s “going death con 3” on Jews — as he seems to be saying Jews in high places in Hollywood have screwed over Black entertainers. Read More

DRUG PUMPKINS 44 LBS. OF METH STASHED AT BORDER… Happy Halloween??

These are NOT Charlie Brown’s “Great Pumpkins” — Customs agents uncovered a huge amount of meth tucked inside a bundle of everyone’s fave Halloween gourds. Read More

50 CENT’S SON READY FOR FACE-TO-FACE WITH DAD …And NOT About Money!!!

50 Cent‘s son Marquise Jackson is ready and willing to mend their relationship — yes, even if it means paying — but he’s clarifying … it’s not dear old Dad’s money he wants. Read More

KANYE WEST HANGS WITH RAY J At Candace Owens Premiere

A bizarre reunion just happened in Nashville, as Kanye West and Ray J came face-to-face at Candace Owens‘ film premiere. Read More

Ginuwine Passes Out After Holding His Breath In A Tank Of Water While Preparing For Criss Angel’s Magic Show

It looks like Ginuwine had a scare recently as he rehearsed a stunt for celebrity magician Criss Angel’s magic show. Read More

Nicki Minaj Responds to ‘Entitled Karen’ Latto After Being Told She’s ‘Married and Related to F*cking Rapists’

When Nicki Minaj heard her hit single “Super Freaky Girl” will reportedly not be considered for hip-hop categories at the Grammys and compete for Best Pop Solo Performance instead, she brought Latto into it—and a long back-and-forth got deeply personal. Read More

Cuba Gooding Jr. Spared Jail Time In NYC Sex Abuse Case, Has Criminal Record Wiped Clean After Completing Sweetheart No-Jail Plea Deal

Cuba Gooding Jr. won’t be spending any time behind bars for his Manhattan sex abuse case, and will even have his criminal record wiped clean after completing a sweetheart no-jail plea deal. Read More

5 Killed in Raleigh, North Carolina Shooting, Suspect in Custody

Five people were killed in a shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina’s Hedingham neighborhood early Thursday evening. One victim was an off-duty police officer, local paper the News & Observer writes, and a juvenile male suspect is in custody. Read More

Kim Kardashian Recalls Having Fireplace Sex With Pete Davidson to ‘Honor’ Her Grandmother

Kim Kardashian revealed to her grandmother that she had sex with Pete Davidson in front of a fireplace “in honor” of her. Read More

91% of PPP Loans Forgiven Almost Entirely Without Being Carefully Examined

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has issued nearly $800 billion in PPP loans. Read More

Social Security Administration Will Increase Recipients Benefits By 8.7% Starting January 2023

Starting in 2023, social security recipients will receive an 8.7% boost in their benefits. Read More

Tiffany Haddish Talks About ‘Getting Rid of the Mess’ After Child Abuse Lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish is trying to put her recent child abuse lawsuit behind her now that it has been dismissed. Read More

What is Going On? Tenant Who Was Facing Eviction Charged With Murdering Landlord and Hiding Remains in Freezer [Video]

An Illinois woman was arrested this week in connection to the death of Frances Walker, a 69-year-old landlord whose remains were found in a freezer. Read More

Shaquille O’Neal Sells His Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Franchises, ‘Black People Don’t Like Pretzels That Much’ [Video]

Basketball legend and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has managed to explore some pretty significant business ventures off the court. Read More

Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Reportedly Claims He Has Enough ‘Dirt’ to ‘Blow Up’ NFL Owners

After finishing its investigation into the Washington Commanders for workplace misconduct last year, the NFL handed out an unprecedented punishment. Not only did the league fine the organization an NFL-record $10 million, but owner Dan Snyder also agreed to relinquish day-to-day control of team operations. Read More

