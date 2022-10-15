The ‘House Party’ Remake Trailer Has Dropped [VIDEO]

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Oh-la, oh-la, ayy, rolling, rolling, roll with the ‘House Party’ remake that has dropped.

In 1990 the smash hit movie ‘House Party’ dropped starring duo rappers ‘Kid N Play’ dropped with a star studded cast of Paul Anthony, Bow-Legged Lou and B-Fine from Full Force, Robin Harris (who died of a heart attack nine days after House Party was released), actress A.J. Johnson and Tisha Campbell.

It’s now 2022 and ‘House Party’ has been made a new with cameo appearances by ‘Kid N Play’, starring ‘The Chi’ star actor Jacob Latimore, British Actor Tosin Cole as well as a slew of who’s who in Hip Hop.

The ‘House Party’ remake is about two friends (Jacob Latimore & Tosin Cole) who are struggling to make ends meet and get the chance to clean LeBron James’ mansion. The two decide to take advantage and rack up some extra cash by throwing a mansion party at LeBron’s place and invite tons of star-studded celebrities.

‘House Party’ is directed by Calmatic from a screenplay by Jamal Olori and Stephen Glover and produced by LeBron James through his production company, SpringHill Company, in addition to New Line Cinema.

The new “House Party” is coming to HBO Max on December 9, 2022.

Take a look at the official trailer below.