Tyrese Gibson Suing Ex For Owing Over $25,000 In Tuition

CLOSE

Singer and Baby Boy actor, Tyrese Gibson, has never been shy about his battles with spousal/child support. His tirades about paying his exes have often opened up the doors to social media debates on how much child support should a man pay, if any. To take it a step further, should men have to pay able bodied women when the woman made the decision to leave.

Tyrese interestingly enough has filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife Norma Mitchell Gibson for owing over $25,000 for tuition fees for his daughter.

Related Stories Da Brat Shares First Look At Da Boy Her Son True Legend

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Tyrese is asking the Court to enforce its prior orders for Norma to repay the tuition fees she owed. He claimed she had a $25,605.50 debt that represented one-half of the Court-ordered tuition payments he had been paying on her behalf. To ensure her debt repayment, Tyrese asked the Court for the authority to deduct $5,000 a month from his child support fees, until Norma’s debt has been erased and wants this method to continue. Tyrese says he will pay for Shayla’s total tuition fees and then deduct one-half of the payment from prospective child support payments.

In a very long picture post with alleged receipts Tyrese is accusing his ex of Extortion, death threats, blackmail, tax evasion, domestic and international wire fraud…(see his post below)

We want to hear from the court of public opinion is Tyrese wrong or nah?