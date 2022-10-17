Prayers: Kevin Hart Shares His Father Has Passed

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

Prayers are in order as comedian Kevin Hart has shared the sad news that his father, 73 year old Henry Whitherspoon, has passed away in a touching heart to heart post.

In a photo tribute to his father Henry Whitherspoon, Kevin Hart posted on his personal Instagram Kevin had this to say:

RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad. Gone but never forgotten….Give mom a hug for me….y’all did good man. Thank you for everything….I’m a better father because of you 😢💪🏾🙏🏾 We will all make you proud….

No cause of death for Henry Witherspoon has been given.

We will be keeping Kevin Hart as well as his family uplifted in our prayers.

See photo tribute post below.