Megan Thee Stallion Say’s Tasha K Spilled Bad Tea About Her

You would have thought when blogger Tasha K’s, pass to say whatever she wanted to say about the rapper Cardi B got revoked along with a penalty in the millions would slow her down. But maybe it was the alleged threat of garnishment that forced Tasha K to stay the course. Whatever the case the blogger Tasha K is on to the next one, but the next one is Megan Thee Stallion and the Houston rapper is responding that the tea being spilled about her is bad.

On Friday night, blogger Tasha K hopped on Instagram live with Nicki Minaj telling the rapper:

“We’re just talking about Megan. You know she done fu***d up Teyana Taylor’s house. Teyana had to sell that house. You know Megan was renting that house, and that’s why [she] and [stylist E.J. King] fell out.”

Megan liked a post when KenBarbie came to her defense but Tasha K once again is standing her ground.

“You damaged that lady’s house. She had to run you down for her bread. Ej suggested you rent out one of her homes to that lady. On top of trying to skip out on damages and back rent. Ej had to run you down for his 80k in work he did for you! Meg, please! Yeah, you rented the home then, but they both had to run you down for the bread you owed them… EJ!” “And tell your minion blogger. He got the story wrong…”

Ole girl has got more guts than us…Take a look below and give us your thoughts.