The Bijou Star Files: Cardi B Has Forced Tasha K To Hit Delete

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 5, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

CARDI B TASHA K FORCED TO DELETE OLD POSTS …No Defamation During Appeal

Cardi B‘s archenemy, blogger Tasha K, will not have a pass to say whatever she wants about the rapper while she appeals their defamation case … the judge just saw to that. Read More

KANYE WEST NO COACHELLA, NO PROBLEM …Out And About In L.A.

It’s business as usual for Kanye West — despite dropping out of Coachella — he’s apparently still on his work grind … stopping by a construction site in L.A. Read More

KANYE WEST DROPS OUT OF COACHELLA… No Travis Scott, Either

Kanye West will no longer be performing at Coachella this year — leaving the festival with an open headliner spot … and fans without an appearance from Travis Scott. Read More

KIM & PETE MEET THE FAMILY!!! Staten Island Intro

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s relationship continues to grow … in fact, it’s spreading to other parts of Pete’s family now too! Read More

MARTHA STEWART HER DOGS KILL HER ‘DEFENSELESS’ CAT… Mistaken For Intruder, Allegedly

Martha Stewart‘s cat, Princess Peony, is dead, and her ninth life ended violently at the paws of Martha’s 4 dogs, who mistook her for a rogue threat and killed her. Read More

OLIVIA RODRIGO BRUTAL!!!Breaks One of Her Grammys

Olivia Rodrigo has one more very cool thing in common with her idol, Taylor Swift — the teenager’s the proud owner of a banged-up Grammy! Hey, it’s hard to hold 3 of ’em at once. Read More

Spice Consoles Fans After Losing Grammy Award For Best Reggae Album To Predominantly White Band

One thing about Caribbean people, they go hard ’bout their own! So, imagine the shock of fans after not one, but four Black reggae artists were skipped over at the 2022 Grammys to award a predominantly white band based in Virginia. Read More

SZA Reveals Her Ankle Is Broken Following Her GRAMMY Win (Video)

During the event, they both trended online as fans talked about Doja running from the restroom to accept the award and SZA hobbling onstage using crutches. Read More

Elon Musk Buys 9.2% Stake In Twitter In A Deal Worth Almost $3 Billion

The wealthiest person in the world just made a very big power move, as Elon Musk has just bought a large stake in popular social media platform, Twitter. Read More

(Update) Senate Committee Moves Forward With Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court Nomination After Procedural Vote

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is on her way to making history as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Read More

26-Year-Old Man Arrested In Connection To Recent Sacramento Mass Shooting, Faces Charges On Suspicion Of Assault

There has been an arrest in connection with Sacramento’s recent mass shooting. Read More

Southwest Airlines Passenger Faces Federal Charges for Masturbating 4 Times During Flight, Banned for Life

A man is facing federal charges after he allegedly masturbated multiple times during a recent flight on Southwest Airlines, Read More

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Deserves ‘Blame’ for Lakers Failing to Sign DeMar DeRozan

With the Los Angeles Lakers two games out of the final play-in spot and only four games remaining, it was only a matter of time before the finger-pointing started. Read More

Latto Responds to Person Who Suggested She Get Liposuction, Says She’s ‘Getting Off Birth Control’

Latto responded to a fan who contacted her to say that she’s been “gaining weight,” and as she shared, they “struck a nerve.” Read More

Selena Gomez Says Not Being on the Internet in Over 4 Years ‘Changed’ Her ‘Life Completely’

It may come as a surprise to her over 300 million Instagram followers, but Selena Gomez hasn’t used the app herself in over 4 years. Read More

50 Cent Blasts Starz as ‘Incompetent’ After ‘Power’ Episode Apparently Leaks Early

50 Cent is not happy after learning from fans that a new episode of Power Book IV: Force allegedly leaked online. Read More

Consequence Discusses ‘Turning Points’ He Wished Were Shown in Kanye Netflix Doc ‘jeen-yuhs’

Netflix’s jeen-yuhs gave fans a proper look at Kanye West’s early years, but some “turning points” in his career didn’t quite make the cut, Read More

Burger King Sued for Allegedly ‘Misleading’ Customers With Ads Exaggerating Size of Menu Items

Burger King is facing a class action lawsuit after four plaintiffs decided to take on the fast food chain for allegedly misleading customers by exaggerating the size of its menu items in advertisements. Read More

British Man Given Indefinite Hospital Order After Killing His Grandmother, Then Having Sex With Her Corpse

A UK man who strangled his grandmother to death before having sex with her corpse will remain in hospital for an indefinite period. Read More

Virginia Woman Retrieves $110,000 Winning Lottery Ticket After It Was Dumped In Trash

Virginia woman didn’t realize that she dumped a $110,000 winning lottery in the trash. Read More

Rapper Who Claimed Dreamville Stole His Song Recants Story After Finding Out The Song Was Recorded A Year Before His

A rapper accused J.Cole and Dreamville Records of stealing his but quickly retracted his statement. Read More

Federal Judges Orders Spotify CEO Daniel Ek Be Deposed In Copyright Lawsuit Over Eminem’s Music

A federal judge has ordered Spotify CEO Daniel Ek to be deposed in a copyright lawsuit over Eminem’s music, despite reportedly claiming he is too busy. Read More

Missing California Hiker Found Dead With Dog Still By His Side

The body of a California hiker who had been missing since mid-March was discovered with his loyal but emaciated dog next to him. Read More

Say What Now? Black Lives Matter Reportedly Used Donations to Buy a $6 Million Southern California Home and Tried to Hide It

Black Lives Matter is under fire for buying a lavish Southern California home for nearly $6 million using money from donations — and trying to keep it a secret. Read More

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary: ‘That Forever Kind of Love’

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker are celebrating eight years of marriage! Read More

Lil Wayne and T.I. Reunite Publicly for First Time Since BLM Feud [Video]

Lil Wayne and T.I. reunited this past weekend after not speaking since their 2016 feud, which started after T.I. called out Wayne over his comments about the BLM movement. Read More

Grammys 2022 Ratings Up Slightly From Last Year’s All-Time Low

The 64th annual Grammy Awards brought together the buzziest talent in the music biz, including BTS, Doja Cat and Questlove, on Sunday for a star-studded live and in-person ceremony in Las Vegas. Read More

Barack Obama Returning To The White House For The First Time Since Leaving Office

Former President Barack Obama will return to the White House on Tuesday for the first time since he left office to promote the Affordable Care Act in an event alongside President Joe Biden, a White House official said. Read More

Lakers Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Recent Critical Remarks About LeBron James Were ‘Blown Out Of Proportion’ & He ‘Regrets’ What He Said

Los Angeles Lakers legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 74, has never been hesitant to voice his opinion on Lakers star LeBron James, 37. Read More

EXCLUSIVE: Cortez Bryant, Lil Wayne’s Former Manager, Recalls Time Rapper Was Scammed Out Of Performance Payment & Once Considered Signing W/ Def Jam

In an exclusive interview with Lil Wayne’s ex-manager, Cortez Bryant , sat down to discuss his time with the New Orleans legend. Cortez Bryant took us from the beginning of his managing career to the time he got scammed in Dallas and Lil Wayne’s bad Cash Money contract. Read More

Marlon Wayans Was Paid $100,000 For Batman Returns Movie & Still Gets Residual Checks, Despite His Character Being Axed From Film

A canceled role has Marlon Wayans cashing in big time! Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: