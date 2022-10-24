KeKe Wyatt Is Down For Having Baby #12 [VIDEO]

The Bible says ‘Be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth, and subdue it; and that is exactly what R&B singer KeKe Wyatt has done and guess what? KeKe Wyatt may not be finished yet.
John 15:8 -This is to my Father’s glory, that you bear much fruit, showing yourselves to be my disciples. Bearing much fruit comes with spiritual maturity and is a result of being…
KeKe Wyatt was featured on TV Ones Uncensored when the mother of 11 gave this revelation:
“I think I’m gonna do one more.” “I love being a mama. If I wasn’t a mommy, I don’t think I would be who I am today. I started my career with a child, and I’m still in my career with 11 kids.”
KeKe Wyatt is an amazing singer who has a career that many dream about, so how humbling is it to hear that her dream was simply to be a mother…Amen.
Take a listen to KeKe Wyatt talk about motherhood in the video below.