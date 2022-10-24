KeKe Wyatt Is Down For Having Baby #12 [VIDEO]

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

The Bible says ‘Be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth, and subdue it; and that is exactly what R&B singer KeKe Wyatt has done and guess what? KeKe Wyatt may not be finished yet.

John 15:8 -This is to my Father’s glory, that you bear much fruit, showing yourselves to be my disciples. Bearing much fruit comes with spiritual maturity and is a result of being…

KeKe Wyatt was featured on TV Ones Uncensored when the mother of 11 gave this revelation:

“I think I’m gonna do one more.” “I love being a mama. If I wasn’t a mommy, I don’t think I would be who I am today. I started my career with a child, and I’m still in my career with 11 kids.”

KeKe Wyatt is an amazing singer who has a career that many dream about, so how humbling is it to hear that her dream was simply to be a mother…Amen.

Take a listen to KeKe Wyatt talk about motherhood in the video below.