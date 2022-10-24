CLOSE

According to NBC4i, the COVID-19 vaccine is one step closer to being added to the recommended immunization schedule for children and adults — but it won’t affect Ohio’s vaccine requirements.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practicesvoted unanimously to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of recommended immunizations at its annual meeting on Oct. 20. But the list is a non-binding recommendation — vaccine requirements for schools and other places are determined by state or local governments.

Dr. Ben Bring, a family and sports medicine doctor with OhioHealth, said the CDC’s recommendation comes at a crucial time — especially when COVID-19 cases are again on the rise.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

The Latest:

Will Ohio schools require COVID-19 vaccines next year? was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com