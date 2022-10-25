The Bijou Star Files: 3 Dead In St. Louis HS Shooting

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, October 25, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Three People Confirmed Deceased, Including The Suspect, After High School Shooting In St. Louis

It was reported that a suspect was taken into custody following an active shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. Now, three deaths have been confirmed, with the suspect among those confirmed deceased. Read More

LESLIE JORDAN DEAD AT 67

A tow truck just removed Leslie’s car from the scene, you can see heavy damage to the front passenger’s side, with his wheel almost totally taken off. Read More

KANYE WEST NO LONGER WITH JOHNNY DEPP’S ATTORNEY …After Refusing To Retract Hateful Statements

Just about as quickly as it began, the working relationship between Kanye West and Johnny Depp‘s attorney, Camille Vasquez, has come to an end. Read More

BLAC CHYNA SEX TRAFFICKING CLAIMS ARE BS …Tells TikToker To Zip It

Blac Chyna is denying allegations of kidnapping and sex trafficking Ava Louise … she says the claims are just a desperate attempt to boost the TikTok star’s following. Read More

KANYE WEST ANTI-SEMITISM HAS DOMINO EFFECT… Jewish Fed. Exec Says

Kanye West‘s anti-Semitic remarks have already sparked one radical group to show face — but what may come next is of even more dire concern for the Jewish people … so says one man who advocates for the community. Read More

FYRE FEST’S BILLY MCFARLAND I’VE GOT SOMETHIN’ IN THE WORKS …New Festival Coming!?!

Billy McFarland, the man behind the infamous Fyre Festival, has a new project on the horizon … and it might be similar to what got him in so much trouble in the first place. Read More

LIL DURK CLEARED IN 2019 SHOOTING CASE… 5 Felonies Dropped

Lil Durk is off the hook for a 2019 shooting case in Georgia, and the 5 felonies he was charged with should have been dropped long ago for a lack of evidence … at least according to his attorney. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN, IVANKA TRUMP Old Friends Back Together 3 HR. DINNER IN BEV HILLS

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump have lots to discuss, and likely covered it all during a lengthy dinner together at one of Kim’s fave stomping grounds. Read More

KHLOE KARDASHIAN SOLIDARITY WITH JEWISH COMMUNITY 1st Kardashian to Speak Out

Kendall, Kylie, and Kris Jenner have now posted the same message as Khloe. Read More

Jeffrey Dahmer’s Elderly Father A “Nervous Wreck” After Deranged Fan Pelted His Home With Women’s Panties Following Release Of Netflix Series

Deranged fans of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer have been targeting his elderly father Lionel following the release of the Netflix series “Dahmer- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” with one woman even pelting his Ohio home her underwear. Read More

Angela Rye Sparks Dating Rumor With $50 Million Divorcée Jalen Rose

Is it a new era for Angela Rye? Fans think the political commentator might have a new boyfriend. Read More

Man Paroled For Violent Crime Charged With Murdering Two Nurses At Dallas Hospital After Being Allowed To Watch Child’s Birth With Ankle Monitor

A man on parole for a violent crime was allowed to visit a Dallas hospital for the birth of his child and ended up killing two nurses after reportedly accusing his girlfriend of cheating on him in the maternity ward, according to authorities. Read More

NBA YoungBoy Signs A Record Deal With Motown

NBA YoungBoy is taking his talents to the Universal Music Group’s owned Motown! Read More

Former Minneapolis Officer J. Alexander Kueng Pleads Guilty To Aiding & Abetting Second-Degree Manslaughter In The Killing Of George Floyd

On Monday, former Minneapolis officer J. Alexande r Kueng pled guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter when it comes to the murder of George Floyd. Read More

Lil Baby Denies Being The Man Pictured With Saweetie Last December (Exclusive Clip)

Lil Baby is setting the facts straight regarding Saweetie & we have all the tea. In the first look at his interview on the ‘Big Facts Pod,’ he denies being the man pictured with the Icy Girl last December. Read More

NFL Investigating After Video Shows Officials Seeking Autograph From Mike Evans

A pair of NFL officials are under investigation after a video surfaced of them appearing to ask Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for his autograph. Read More

Kanye West and G.O.O.D. Music Label Reportedly No Longer Part of Def Jam

Kanye West and his G.O.O.D. Music imprint are no longer a part of Def Jam Recordings. Read More

Walmart Shopper Charged With Retail Fraud for Allegedly Stealing Over $1,000 in Items at Self-Checkout

A woman in Michigan has been charged with first-degree retail fraud and accused of not scanning items at a local Walmart while using the self-checkout option. Read More

Election Day is Almost Here and Lyft is Giving You 50 Percent Off on Rides to the Polls

Lyft is going to help you get yourself to the polls on Election Day with 50 percent off your rideshare, bikeshare and scooter rides. Read More

Usher Invites Kim Kardashian Back to Vegas Residency After She Misses Out on His Performance Because Private Jet Couldn’t Land

Kim Kardashian may be able to re-celebrate her birthday again after a huge failure this past weekend. In what was planned, an epic show from one of the most iconic R&B singers, Usher, at his Vegas residency, Kardashian’s private jet failed to land. Read More

Reading And Math Scores Have Dropped Among Students In The U.S. Following The Impacts Of COVID-19

There’s new evidence showing how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted fourth, and eighth-graders reading and math skills as testing scores have dropped. Read More

Barack Obama ‘Introduces’ Himself to Gen Z in New Voting PSA Ahead of Midterm Elections [Video]

Barack Obama wants Gen Z voters to do their research before casting their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. Read More

CAA Drops Kanye West as a Client, MRC Scraps Completed Documentary

As the backlash against Kanye West for his antisemitic comments continues, the Los Angeles Times reports that he’s been dropped by Creative Artists Agency, one of the biggest talent agencies in the entertainment business. Read More

Teen Pleads Guilty to Michigan School Shooting That Left Four Students Dead, Several Injured

A Michigan teen pleaded guilty Monday to charges of murder and terrorism concerning a high school shooting last year that left four of his classmates dead and more than a dozen others injured. Read More

California Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Hiding Missing Teenager for 2 Years

A California teacher has been arrested after allegedly hiding a missing teen in her California home for nearly two years. Read More

Will Smith Hosts Screening of ‘Emancipation’ With Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry as Guests

Will Smith held an intimate screening in Los Angeles for his upcoming thriller, ‘Emancipation.’ Read More

Marlon Wayans on If ‘White Chicks’ Could Premiere Today: ‘Society Is in This Place Where We Can’t Laugh Anymore’

Marlon Wayans was asked in an interview with BuzzFeed if comedies like his 2004 hit ‘White Chicks’ could “thrive” in 2022. Read More

Twitter Employees Protest Elon Musk’s Plan to Fire 75% of Workforce

Twitter employees are pushing back against Elon Musk’s reported plans to fire 75% of the company’s workforce once his acquisition is complete. Read More

Jewelry Connoisseur Blue Ivy Carter Casually Bid $80,000 For Earrings At An Auction [Video]

If you weren’t already jealous enough of Blue Ivy Carter, you might have another reason to be. Read More

‘Unacceptable, hateful and dangerous’: Adidas ends partnership with Ye

Adidas was under major pressure to end its lucrative sneaker deal with the rapper. It’s not the only company making that decision. Read More

‘I chose God’: Hobby Lobby CEO says he’s giving away company

In an opinion piece published Friday on Fox News, Green said his decision follows other company leaders like Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard. Read More

