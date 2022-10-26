Tamika Mallory Say’s YE Is Weaponizing Black People

CLOSE

As the culture debates on whether they stand with Kanye Wests latest ‘Hell Storm’ that has allegedly turned The Grammy Award winning billionaire into a millionaire, activist Tamika Mallory is saying that Ye needs to be quiet and get some real help, because he is weaponizing black people for his personal gain.

While people go back and forth about, nobody canceled Kanye West when he said that slavery was a choice but now that he insulted others his ATM card is getting pulled. Tamika Mallory say down with the JasmineBrand in a podcast interview saying that it’s a little deeper than that.

“You’re basically weaponizing Black people and basically saying ‘I’ll wear this shirt, which -….now, I believe people have helped him develop some talking points that resonate more with people, but if you remember when he first started – when they asked him why’d he wear the t-shirt, he said that ‘I thought it was funny,’”…When his deals go bad, he wants everybody to fight for him….you was wearing the MAGA hat it was cool, you was over there. Now all of a sudden you have an issue, now you Black again….it’s too much.”

Tamika Mallory believes Kanye West is losing it because he lost his wife and that Ye needs to quiet simply “sit still and be quiet and get some real help. So that he can process his genius….what he’s doing right now….it’s very dangerous.”

Take a listen to Tamika Mallory’s complete interview below.