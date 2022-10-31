Barack Obama Supporter Tell’s Him He Is ‘Finer Than a M-F-ER’

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Former/Forever President Barack Obama still can make people listen when it counts and part of that is intellect, his charm and according to the ladies his looks. Recently while out helping getting voters to the polls in Michigan, Barack Obama stood at a podium and told listeners during his speech that he was getting old and grey with a serious look on his face, when a supporter not needing a microphone responded, “you fine than a motha******”.

After the crowed roared, Barack Obama let loose that signature smile and responded:

“I’m not gonna tell Michelle [Obama] you said that.” “Although Michelle does agree, she knows.”

Too funny, but that’s how you get the ladies to the polls. By the way don’t forget that Tuesday, November 8, 2022 is elections day.

Take a look at the video below