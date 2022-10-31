CLOSE

Today is when millions of children & adults alike will get dressed up for the Halloween holiday. Over the weekend, plenty of celebrities had the internet buzzing with some of the best costumes we’ve seen in ages, and we’re sure plenty more will be revealed on October 31st.

RELATED: 20 Memorable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

When it comes to choosing your costume, it can be a go-to staple like a Jason mask, dressing up like a cat, or trying to recreate this year’s pop culture trend, but what are the most popular costumes per state for the 2022 season?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to All Home Connections, the power of pop culture was in full effect, but the classics stood strong in 22 states, as witches and cats ruled the nation with 22 states combined searching those terms the most.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

But don’t underestimate the power of pop culture—costumes inspired by Lightyear and Encanto also made the list with 11 states searching for characters from these new Disney classics. Plenty of other movies and TV shows made the list, with the release of Hocus Pocus 2, and HBO’s House of the Dragon garnering 20 million viewers in its premiere episode, it’s no surprise some states have Game of Thrones on their minds

What Are The Most Popular Halloween Costumes In My State?

Here’s a look at the biggest costume trends of the year, so you don’t run into someone with the same costume at this year’s party.

Let us know on social media if you agree with the pick for your state!

Source

The Most Popular Halloween Costume in Your State was originally published on blackamericaweb.com