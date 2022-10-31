CLOSE

The Kanye saga continues. Yeezy products will no longer but held within the Goodwill. The company reportedly put out a memo letting people know that Kanye West products will be removed and no longer be found at the Goodwill.

Gary also talks about drama with Mama Joyce and Todd Tucker, and how Kandi should handle this.

SEE: Goodwill Reportedly Will No Longer Accept Kanye West Products

Gary’s Tea: Yeezy Products No Longer Accepted At Goodwill [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com