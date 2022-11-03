Kyrie Irving Is Apologizing Sealed With A Check

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Is Kyrie Irving taking a different approach then Kanye West?

Last week Kyrie Irving tweeted a link to the 2018 movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which is based on Ronald Dalton’s book of the same name. Rolling Stone described the book and movie as “stuffed with antisemitic tropes.” Kyrie Irving defended the post in a news conference Saturday, saying that he wouldn’t “stand down” on what he believes in while declining to say whether he held antisemitic beliefs.

Somewhere between being dragged on social media, the blogs and on podcasts Kyrie Irving has decided that he needed to take a different approach as so he wouldn’t be grouped as Ye and is offering an apology along with a check for $500K to fight hate as a jester of his sincere apology.

“I apologize…I didn’t mean to cause any harm. I’m not the one that made the documentary.”

Take a look at the video below