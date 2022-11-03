Jemele Hill Wants To Have a Sit Down About Hip Hop And Violence

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Hip Hop’s roots came from the streets then somewhere along the streets bled its way into the bars then interpretation was a segued to violence, an occurrence that is happening way too often in the Hip Hop industry. However to problem there is a solution and the solution always starts with dialogue, a dialogue that journalists Jemele Hill is now calling for after the tragic passing of 28 year rapper Takeoff of the Migos.

Jemele Hill says she’s had enough with rappers dying from gun violence … and wants to see folks come together to talk about how to stop it once and for all.

Take a listen to Jemele Hill in the video below.