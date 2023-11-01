Listen Live
Kidnapped Ohio Woman Found In Kentucky

Published on November 1, 2023

A woman who was reportedly kidnapped in Northeast Ohio has been found in Kentucky, according to a report from FOX 8.

The 24-year-old woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken against her will in Wayne County in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Authorities were notified of “suspicious activity” on Canal Road.

When police arrived a witness told them that the woman was taken. The witness also attempted to stop the vehicle from getting away, but the suspects fired gunshots to scare them off.

From FOX 8:

The alert reached Kentucky State Police, who spotted the vehicle just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The woman suffered minor injuries, according to the release.

State police arrested three people and recovered a handgun from the vehicle.

