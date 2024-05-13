Listen Live
Sports

Cavs: Donovan Mitchell Officially ‘Questionable’ For Tonight’s Game 4

Published on May 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Two

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is officially listed as questionable for tonight’s game 4 matchup between the Cavs and Boston Celtics. He has a calf injury.

The game is in Cleveland and tips off at 7 p.m.

Boston took back control of the series after a 106-93 victory in Cleveland on Saturday. Mitchell scored 33 points. He went 12-22 from the field and 7-12 from 3. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 33 points and 13 rebounds.

The Celtics are up 2-1 in this Eastern Conference semifinal matchup.

Mitchell is currently suffering from a left calf strain, according to ESPN.

Cavs big man Jarrett Allen is also questionable for tonight’s game. He’s missed the last 6 playoff games, going back to the first round, with a rib injury.

1. Donovan Mitchell Officially ‘Questionable’ For Tonight’s Game 4

2. Donovan Mitchell Officially ‘Questionable’ For Tonight’s Game 4

3. Donovan Mitchell Officially ‘Questionable’ For Tonight’s Game 4

4. Donovan Mitchell Officially ‘Questionable’ For Tonight’s Game 4

5. Donovan Mitchell Officially ‘Questionable’ For Tonight’s Game 4

6. Donovan Mitchell Officially ‘Questionable’ For Tonight’s Game 4

7. Donovan Mitchell Officially ‘Questionable’ For Tonight’s Game 4

8. Donovan Mitchell Officially ‘Questionable’ For Tonight’s Game 4

9. Donovan Mitchell Officially ‘Questionable’ For Tonight’s Game 4

10. Donovan Mitchell Officially ‘Questionable’ For Tonight’s Game 4

RELATED TAGS

cavs cleveland cavaliers Donovan Mitchell
Trending
- Sports

Allen Iverson Wants To Work As An Executive For The Philadelphia 76ers

- CLE

Do You Dish? Catch DJ HazMatt Weeknights ON TV!!!!

Sam Sylk

Terrell Owens Not So Happy About Being Inducted Into The ‘Hall Of Fame’ And Says He Can Still Play

Entertainment

Teacher Sparks Debate Over Viral Video Of Students Removing His Braids

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Secretary of Health & Human Services Kathleen Sebelius Discusses Health Care

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Was Mo’Nique Supposed To Play Cookie On Empire?

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- CLE

The Hard Rock Rockcino Unveils the “Haz Matthews Burger”

The International Exposition Center, (IX Center)
- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: I-X Center Getting Rid of Ferris Wheel!

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close