Bow Wow: Quietly Celebrates New Career Milestone

Bow Wow Quietly Celebrates New Career Milestone

Published on April 26, 2024

Bow Wow’s debut album, “Beware of Dog,” is now eligible for 4x platinum status, marking a major milestone in his career.
The album, released in 2000, featured hit singles like “Bounce With Me” and “Bow Wow (That’s My Name),” solidifying his status as a superstar at just 13 years old.

Bow Wow recently hinted at a musical comeback and teased a collaboration with Chris Brown, signaling new music on the horizon.
This achievement comes over 20 years after the album was certified double platinum, showcasing Bow Wow’s enduring impact in the music industry.
  • What is your favorite Bow Wow song?

