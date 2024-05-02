The Bijou Star Files: Mo’Nique Calls Oprah And TP Coons

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 2, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

MO’NIQUE REIGNITES OPRAH & TYLER PERRY FEUDS… ‘Coon Motherf*****s’!!!

Mo’Nique is once again slamming Oprah and Tyler Perry — reigniting her years-long feud with them … and using some racially-charged language that questions their Blackness. Read More

Cher Reveals Why She Likes Keeping A Lil’ Tenderoni On Her Arm

One thing about Cher, she is unapologetic about her love life. During a TV interview this week, the 77-year-old opened up about keeping a younging on her arm and why she prefers a lil’ age gap! Read More

See Photos Of Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Lip Lockin’ On The Beach In California

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good recently enjoyed some California sun together. Read More

Benzino Says He Doesn’t Think R. Kelly Should “Rot In Jail” Over His Crimes Against Minors

Benzino is here for Kelly getting a “second chance” amid his disgraced public image. R. Kelly’s legacy has taken multiple Ls over the last few years, overshadowed by allegations of sexual assault and abuse against women and children. Read More

Drake Performs With Nicki Minaj After Responding To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Euphoria’ (WATCH)

The boy is back outside! Drake took the stage with Nicki Minaj just hours after seemingly trolling Kendrick Lamar‘s ‘Euphoria.’ Read More

‘THE VIEW’ HOST SUNNY HOSTIN RIPS TRUMP FOR FARTING IN COURT …Voters Paying Attention!!!

Sunny Hostin thinks Donald Trump‘s antics in court could cost him during the general election later this year — because she seems to think folks will remember him as Gassy Don. Read More

HARVEY WEINSTEIN SET TO BE RETRIED CRIMINALLY IN NYC …After Tossed Conviction

Harvey Weinstein‘s rep, Juda Engelmayer, tells TMZ … their legal team is curious to see if prosecutors can whip up the right witnesses to do this again. Read More

Deion Sanders Called Out for Criticizing Former Colorado Player, Shedeur Backs Him Up

Deion Sanders has drawn the ire of sports fans after he got on social media and dragged one of his former players after he had shared some fascinating insight on his time at Colorado. Read More

North West Makes Directorial Debut For Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Talking’ Music Video

While the world was all focused on Kendrick Lamar’s diss track aimed at Drake, North West quietly unveiled her debut music video as a director. Read More

LeBron James Shares Message After Being Questioned About His Future w/ The LA Lakers: ‘I Do Not Know Yet, I’m Only Thinking About Spending Time w/ My Family & Friends!’

LeBron James is still unsure about his next step with the Los Angeles Lakers. Read More

Family of Frank E. Tyson, attorney Ben Crump to hold press conference on Thursday following his death in custody of Canton police

The family of Frank E. Tyson , the man who died while in the custody of Canton police, is set to hold a press conference alongside attorneys Ben Crump and Bobby DiCello, plus other church and community leaders on Thursday. Read More

O.J. SIMPSON EXECUTOR INVITES GOLDMANS, BROWNS TO MEETING… No Payment Guarantees

O.J. Simpson‘s executor is ready to talk money with the people to whom Simpson died owing tens of millions of dollars — but he’s not making any promises about what the estate will pay them … Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am