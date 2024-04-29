Listen Live
Taraji P. Henson: Shows Love Mary J. Blige’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Published on April 29, 2024

Taraji P. Henson Says She Knew Mary J. Blige Would Be A Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductee
Taraji P. Henson expresses her pride and happiness for Mary J. Blige’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, stating that she always knew it would happen.
The two friends were featured in the 2024 TIME 100 Most Influential People in the World list, with Blige writing an essay praising Henson for being “unapologetically herself.”

Blige will be inducted into the RRHOF alongside Kool & the Gang and A Tribe Called Quest during a ceremony in October.
Henson shared her excitement for Blige’s well-deserved accomplishment on the red carpet at the TIME 100 Gala 2024. “I am beyond proud of her, it’s something I saw for her in her future,” Taraji told ABC Audio while on the red carpet at the taping of the TIME 100 Gala 2024, airing on ABC in May. “I knew she would get it, and I’m just glad I’m here to see her get it.”
