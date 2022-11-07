Nike Suspends Ties With Kyrie Irving And Cancels Shoe Release

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Source: Gregory Shamus / GettyKyrie Irving tweeted a link to the 2018 movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which is based on Ronald Dalton’s book of the same name. Rolling Stone described the book and movie as “stuffed with antisemitic tropes.” Kyrie Irving seemed to initially defended the post in a news conference Saturday, saying that he wouldn’t “stand down” on what he believes in while declining to say whether he held antisemitic beliefs.

Kyrie Irving then offered an apology along with a check for $500K to fight hate as a jester of his sincere apology. The Nets suspended Kyrie Irving Thursday after he initially doubled down on his decision to share the content on his Twitter account.

In an Instagram post Kyrie Irving posted:

“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize,” “I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary. “I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all,”

Now it’s being reported that Nike is suspending its relationship with Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets and will no longer release the latest version of his Kyrie 8 shoe.

